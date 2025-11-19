Waverly’s 99-year-old Palace Theatre reopens after 7 years in the dark

It’s been over seven years since the lights at the Palace Theatre in Waverly have flickered on for an audience of moviegoers. But the days of darkness are now behind, as theater staff prepare for the grand reopening on Friday, Nov. 21.

The 99-year-old historic theater has undergone major renovations since its current owners purchased it in 2018. With a fully remodeled lobby, auditorium and upgraded kitchen and bar, the Palace has been transformed into a modern cinematic experience, according to the project manager, Heidi Dohlman.

“I really hope, just in general, that this is the shift of our culture that gets our kids going to things,” she said. “Taking a little bit of time to do something like this together is something that I think is special for the community.”

The main auditorium features reclining chairs and bench seating in the back that accommodates 75 total guests. Dohlman said the theater will open its second, smaller screen in early 2026.

1 of 2 — Palace Theatre Edited-1.jpg The remodeled auditorium seats 75 and includes reclining dining chairs and benches with a countertop in the back row. Community members were invited to attend a soft-launch screening ahead of the grand opening on Nov. 21. Courtesy of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce 2 of 2 — Palace Theatre Edited-2.jpg With modernized reclining chairs with swing-out trays and drink holders, moviegoers can enjoy food from the Palace Theatre's restaurant during the show. Courtesy of Waverly Chamber of Commerce

Out in the lobby, people can order standard concessions like popcorn, candy and soda, in addition to more elevated menu options like charcuterie boards or acai bowls, that will rotate throughout the year. The new space also includes a restaurant and bar where visitors can eat, drink and talk with fellow moviegoers.

“You know, it’s nice to just watch a $6 movie at home and not have to pay [for tickets] when things are so tight everywhere. But it's also good to get out and do things together and be in the community and see your friends and see your neighbors,” Dohlman said. “Those are some of the things that I really feel like we've missed in the last five years.”

Dohlman said the theater will play a variety of movies that community members want to see, with a focus on family flicks.

“We're seeing kids and families really shifting,” Dohlman said. “They do want to do things because they are seeing that so much of our lives are in front of a little screen. You know, putting those away and connecting with community and connecting with people have been such a big part of what we're seeing.”

The theater’s opening weekend features the much-anticipated sequel Wicked: For Good, which has sold-out screenings Friday night. After that, the Palace has Zootopia 2 lined up, another sequel to a highly regarded family-friendly movie.

Ahead of the grand reopening, the Palace has been welcoming community members during a soft-launch period.

Economic impacts on Waverly’s main street

The reopening of the Palace is expected to have a positive economic impact on Waverly’s main street, according to Waverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Petersen. She said the last several years have been a challenge for small businesses, and she’s looking forward to more people visiting the area.

“In the last eight years, our small businesses downtown have had a lot of obstacles, but they’ve persevered,” Petersen said. “So I’m really looking forward to everything opening up and for our businesses to be able to continue to thrive and for new businesses to join us.”

Petersen said the timing of the Palace coming back to life couldn’t have been better because the Bremer Ave. bridge, which has been closed for construction since August 2024, is expected to open at the end of November.

The bridge is located just outside the theater’s front door, and it connects the east and west sides of town over the Cedar River. Petersen said the closure has played a big role in reduced traffic downtown at “core destination businesses.” She’s hoping the new bridge will give Waverly residents another reason to get out and visit the movie theater.

As the Palace geared up for the grand reopening, 20 staff members were hired, including many local high school students. During the renovation, eight apartments were also added to the second floor of the building. Dohlman said those units not only provide people with “downtown living” options, but they also help support the operational costs of the theater.

The project was led by Movie Guys, LLC, a collaboration between local business developers Cory Henke, Kyle Dehmlow and Brent Dahlstrom, who bought the building in October 2018. They received a $75,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to help finance the remodel shortly after acquiring the property.

Connecting community and creating in-person experiences

As the years-long project to reopen the Palace reaches its final stages, Dohlman said the new phase of community engagement begins.

“The biggest thing is that we're extremely honored to be part of the community,” she said.

The Palace is currently open Thursday through Monday, with plans to shift its hours based on community needs. Tickets for its upcoming showings of Wicked: For Good are available to purchase in advance online.