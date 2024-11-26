Hunker down and feast on 5 courses of Thanksgiving film favorites

After the food has been served and the bellies are full, after the shopping is done and political arguments have been had or avoided, what will you do on Thanksgiving?

We put together a list of movies recommendations for the holiday — offering a little something for all tastes.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Director John Hughes has gifted us with movies for nearly every occasion: birthdays, vacations, skipping school, detention, Christmas and even Turkey Day! In arguably the best Thanksgiving movie ever, Steve Martin and John Candy play two unlikely travel companions who, against all odds, are trying to get home for the holiday.

Watch it for free on Pluto TV or with a subscription on Hulu or Paramount+.



The Last Waltz

Martin Scorsese's legendary concert film documenting The Band's farewell performance has become a Thanksgiving viewing tradition for both music and movie fans. It’s been over four decades since the film was first released, and its legacy continues to grow.

Watch it on Tubi, Pluto TV or The Roku Channel for free, or with a subscription on Amazon Prime with MGM+.



Fantastic Mr. Fox

From the brilliantly creative minds of Roald Dahl and Wes Anderson comes the delightfully autumnal adventure of Mr. Fox and his animal gang of pantry raiders. This perfectly twee stop-motion animation features a star-studded cast (including the silver fox himself, George Cooney), witty characters and a sophisticated, yet playful story.

Cozy up with this family comedy on Disney+.

The Ice Storm

Better known for his Academy-award winning films like Brokeback Mountain, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Life of Pi, director Ang Lee trades vast landscapes for emotional weight and devastating drama in this unconventional Thanksgiving flick. Set in an idyllic New England town in 1973, it follows two seemingly wholesome families whose upstanding façades slowly chip away as lies, infidelity and a tragic ice storm disrupt their lives.

Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV or YouTube.



The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

This is not your typical family dinner. But then again, who has a typical family? Whether you’re getting together with friends or family, Tobe Hooper’s nightmare-fueled slasher could be the perfect pick for this holiday weekend. Sure, it might take your appetite for turkey away, but it will make you appreciate your relationships and second-guess picking up that hitchhiker on the way home.

If you dare, catch it on the big screen at the Varsity Cinema in Des Moines. Or watch it for free on Tubi, Peacock, Amazon Prime or Pluto TV.