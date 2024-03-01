Iowa Republicans send 'religious freedom restoration' bill to governor's desk

Iowa House Republicans voted Thursday to send a bill to the governor’s desk they said will prevent state and local government from infringing on Iowans’ religious freedom. Opponents of the so-called Religious Freedom Restoration Act said it opens the door to discrimination.

The bill reads, “State action shall not substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion, even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability, unless the government demonstrates that applying the burden to that person’s exercise of religion is in furtherance of a compelling governmental interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest.”

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said the bill will help protect against religious discrimination by the government.

“The Religious Freedom Restoration Act protects the religious liberty of every American, every Iowan if it’s passed, regardless of their religion or lifestyle,” he said.

There is a Religious Freedom Restoration Act, passed in 1993 by the U.S. Congress, that applies to the federal government. The version in the Iowa Legislature would apply to state and local governments in Iowa.

Democrats said the Iowa bill would legalize discrimination against LGBTQ Iowans and others in health care, wedding services and other areas of public life, as long as the person discriminating says their actions are part of their religious beliefs.

“What would Jesus do? Not this,” said Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo. “This bill weaponizes religious belief to justify discrimination.”

Rep. Charley Thomson, R-Charles City, said the bill would protect religious freedom in a narrow way. He said it wouldn’t permit the examples of discrimination listed by Democrats.

“It doesn’t mean that a religious claimant is going to win, it just means that they’re going to get a hearing and a balancing test,” Thomson said.

Rep. Mary Madison, D-West Des Moines, said religious freedom is already protected, and she won’t support anything that allows discrimination.

“No person should be allowed to use their faith to impose it on another person, or to take away their rights,” she said.

Democrats also pointed to large companies and business groups that opposed the bill, saying it would make Iowa appear less welcoming as employers try to recruit and retain workers in the state.

The bill passed on a party-line vote.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement Thursday evening indicating she plans to sign the bill into law.

“The right of religious freedom is endowed upon us by our creator—not government,” she said. “Our founders recognized this principle, and today the Iowa House took a step forward to protect it. Twenty-three states around the country, with both Republican and Democrat governors, have passed similar laws. Now, it’s Iowa’s turn.”

Connie Ryan, executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, said the bill inserts discrimination into state law.

“Religious freedom is one of our country’s most fundamental rights,” she said. “Religious freedom is already protected. There is no rationale for legislation that misuses religious freedom as a means to justify discrimination against others.”

