Iowa hasn't said if it will join a summer food aid program for kids as Jan.1 deadline approaches

Iowa officials have not yet said if the state will offer additional food assistance to low-income kids during the summer as a Jan. 1 deadline for making that decision nears.

The Summer EBT program would give families about $40 per month in the summer for each child who is eligible for free or reduced-price school lunch to help ensure kids get enough to eat when they’re not in school.

States must notify the federal government by Jan. 1 if they intend to offer the additional benefits in the summer of 2024.

Iowa Department of Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia said Thursday state officials were still evaluating the program requirements.

“We believe in feeding kids, period. Full stop. But there are a lot of operational details we’re needing to plan for because Congress didn’t lay out a full package of how to operationalize this program,” Garcia said during a meeting of the Council on Human Services.

She said there are some administrative challenges because the program would use Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to distribute the food assistance, but it’s related to school lunch programs rather than SNAP.

“But don’t let that necessarily be a signal of us saying no,” Garcia said. “We’re just trying to work through the detail.”

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, asked Garcia if the state would join the program.

“We want to make sure that our state has that opportunity…because it is going to help a lot of kids,” Trone Garriott said.

She said Iowa just has to declare interest in participating by Jan. 1, and the state could pull out of the program if officials find it to be unworkable.

But Garcia said the state would be committing to the program by expressing an intent to participate.

As of this week, 16 states had declared their intent to join the program.

Similar to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, the Summer EBT benefits would be fully paid for by the federal government. But the state would have to split the cost of the program’s administration.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, about 240,000 kids in Iowa would be eligible for the summer food assistance next summer, at a cost of $28,800,000 to the federal government.

FRAC estimated that could generate between $43,200,000 and $51,840,000 in local economic activity in the summer of 2024.