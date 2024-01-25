‘O say can you see,’ this bill would require Iowa students to sing the national anthem

A subcommittee in the Iowa legislature became a sing-along for a moment Wednesday as lawmakers discussed a bill that would require students and teachers at public schools to sing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Under the House bill (HSB 587), each classroom would be required to sing at least one verse of the national anthem every day and all four verses on patriotic holidays.

Understanding the words and the history of the anthem is spelled out by the proposal as a requirement for social studies curriculum, as well as studying the contributions made by the nation’s founders and members of the armed forces, “and how to love, honor and respect the national anthem.”

Rep. Henry Stone, R-Forest City, said he believes students need more exposure to patriotism.

“I grew up in a household that valued patriotism, that promoted patriotism,” Stone said. “It’s why I joined as third-generation military man, so I believe in this bill. I believe that it’s something that we can put back into our schools that has added value.”

When it came time to make her comments on the bill, Rep. Sue Cahill, D-Marshalltown, propped up a small American flag, rose to her feet, placed her hand on her heart and invited the room to join her in song.

“O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,” she began, and others joined in.

Cahill opposes the bill. Schools already largely cover the ground that the bill details for social studies curriculum. Students learn civics and history, Cahill said, but patriotism cannot be forced.

“The school classroom is not the place for mandating the singing of the national anthem, thus mandating patriotism for students,” Cahill said. “It’s something in our hearts, something we learn. We have to choose the meaning of our patriotism.”

The time spent singing a verse of the national anthem every day — and sometimes four verses — would also occupy time that would be better spent on instruction, she said.

“I think that our teachers have enough to do right now without adding another requirement to implement, and then handle consequences of it if students don't participate correctly.”

Others who spoke against the House bill said it may violate the Constitution.

“Students and teachers alike do not shed their First Amendment rights at the schoolhouse door,” said Damian Thompson of Iowa Safe Schools, echoing the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Tinker v. Des Moines.

The national anthem bill allows teachers and students to opt-out from singing, but it does require that they stand at attention, “maintaining a respectful silence.”

“While I’m not crazy when people decide to kneel or sit for the national anthem, I 100% respect their constitutional right to do so,” Thompson said. “By mandating that they stand, our students’ First Amendment rights would be violated.”

Rep. Stone said he is open to potential changes to the bill, but he supports students being well versed in The Star Spangled Banner’s history and meaning. The proposal passed on to the full House Education Committee.

House subcommittee nixes bill on building character

A separate proposal that would create new requirements for how to teach character development in schools is not moving forward in the Iowa House.

The bill (HSB 586) would have required schools to teach, and to test students’ understanding of, dozens of concepts including altruism, cheerfulness, cleanliness, compassion, dignity, diligence, faith, forbearance, honesty, industry, loyalty, moderation, prudence, reliability, temperance and self-reliance.

“It’s just a great, wise idea to emphasize students’ character,” said Chuck Hurley of the Family Leader, speaking in favor of the bill at a Wednesday subcommittee.

But public school advocates said the traits promoted in the bill are already the kinds of ideas that are incorporated into schools’ social and emotional learning lessons.

“We adopted new standards in 2018 with an emphasis on the importance of teaching character content including empathy, things like that,” said Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said he has his own reservations with the design of the legislation.

“I support the concepts in this bill, but I think there are some more questions that I want to ask,” Holt said. “If we taught these things at home a lot more the schools could be teaching reading, writing and arithmetic, which they need to be doing.”

None of the lawmakers on the three-person panel voted to advance the bill.