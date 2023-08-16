Search reopened for MOMS program administrator after sole applicant rejected

State officials said they are reopening the search for an administrator to oversee a new state program of crisis pregnancy centers that support childbirth over abortion.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced late last month that they are reopening the search for the state's new $2 million More Options for Maternal Support, or MOMS, program, after failing to receive sufficient bids.

According to records obtained by IPR, a newly-formed non-profit called the Iowa Pregnancy Care Network was the sole applicant for the position.

The group is affiliated with a Texas-based non-profit called the Texas Pregnancy Care Network that has run a similar state-funded program called Alternatives to Abortion for nearly two decades.

Local reports have criticized the Texas Alternatives to Abortion program for potentially misusing state funds and having little data on its outcomes.

In its proposal, the Iowa Pregnancy Care Network said it was formed "for the specific purpose of administering" the MOMS program.

The Iowa Legislature voted to create the MOMS program during the 2022 legislative session. Democrats opposed the program for sending money to anti-abortion pregnancy centers, citing concerns about creating a program similar to the controversial Texas program.

Iowa HHS said it has reopened the search this month and anticipates choosing a proposal in November.