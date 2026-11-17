A sexual assault care facility opening next week in Des Moines is the first of its kind in Iowa to offer both forensic examinations and medical treatment for victims of sexual violence.

The S.A.F.E. Center of Iowa is located west of downtown, on the fourth floor of the DMU Clinic at the former Des Moines University campus.

Mike Halverson, chair of The S.A.F.E. Center board of directors, said the facility is changing the status quo.

“The status quo right now would be for adult survivors to go to emergency rooms,” he explained at a ribbon cutting for The S.A.F.E. Center on Friday. “Emergency rooms have many things going on, such as heart attack victims and injuries, that they have to prioritize based upon the severity of the injury.”

Halverson pointed out that survivors of sexual violence have forensic evidence related to the crime on or in their bodies. But they may not have immediate life-threatening injuries and could end up waiting a long time at an ER before being seen.

“And if they’re sitting there for eight to 10 hours in an emergency room and nobody is providing them support and assistance, that could be, I would imagine, very disheartening,” Halverson said. “And I think there’s probably been some instances where the survivor said, ‘Hey, this isn’t worth it,’ and just got up and left.”

Halverson said the goal is to streamline patient care with a facility dedicated solely to assault-related trauma. The clinic will serve men or women who are survivors of sexual violence, including sexual or domestic assault, and human trafficking victims. Walk-ins are welcome and referrals aren’t needed.

When a survivor visits The S.A.F.E. Center, they can be seen for a forensic exam, STD testing and treatment, prescriptions, follow up appointments and counseling, all in one place.

1 of 3 — SAFE Center of Iowa, tour 2 An exam room at The S.A.F.E. Center of Iowa, the state's first forensic and medical clinic for sexual assault victims. The clinic offers forensic services as well as STD testing and treatment, follow ups and counseling. Maura Curran / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 3 — SAFE Center of Iowa, tour 4 A consultation room at The S.A.F.E. Center of Iowa where survivors of sexual assault can discuss the care they need. The clinic is the first in the state offering specialized forensic and medical services for sexual assault victims. Maura Curran / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 3 — SAFE Center of Iowa, tour 3 An evidence collection room at The S.A.F.E. Center of Iowa, the state's first standalone forensic and medical clinic for sexual assault victims. The clinic offers forensic exams, and it collaborates with law enforcement to help victims feel more comfortable. Maura Curran / Iowa Public Radio

The clinic also handles evidence collection and it collaborates with law enforcement. Halverson said victims can be intimidated by law enforcement after a sexual assault.

“One of the things we’ve heard survivors say is, ‘Why do I have to go to the police department or sheriff’s office? I didn’t do anything wrong.' So if they’re not comfortable going to the law enforcement agency, they could come here," Halverson said. "Law enforcement could come here as well and conduct the interview here."

He said that the survivor gets to choose every part of the process to help them feel comfortable.

Juli Bretz has been a sexual assault nurse examiner in emergency rooms for six years. She said it’s an on-call position and she only performs the forensic exam and collects the evidence.

“And then I would never see them again,” she said. “I would send them out the door with referrals for follow up with all these different doctors, law enforcement, therapies and then I would never see them again.”

Bretz said only 10% of assault survivors she saw at the emergency room would follow up.

She will start as a full-time sexual assault nurse examiner at The S.A.F.E. Center when it opens on Nov. 23. Bertz said she’ll be with her patients through each stage of the healing process.

“And I’m just looking forward to being able to do that here, and being involved in the follow up,” she said. “Because when my patients leave me at the emergency room, I spend lots of time wondering what happened to them. Did they follow up? Are they okay?”

Getting more involved with her patients’ recovery is especially important to Bertz because she’s a survivor herself and she wants to change the narrative around victims.

“I hear my patients come in and say things like, ‘Well I shouldn’t have been drinking’ or ‘I shouldn’t have been wearing that,’ and it’s not their fault,” Bretz said. “I want to take the blame away from the victims and put it where it belongs. It’s my passion and if I can do that as a full-time career, sign me up.”

The center’s opening comes after years of planning and after conversations with legislators about funding this kind of facility.

Last Legislative session, a House bill establishing a grant for sexual assault examination facilities was unanimously passed and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. But Halverson said the grant isn’t open for applications yet, and The S.A.F.E. Center so far has been funded by community partners, private donors and Polk County.

“The legislation certainly makes a place for a center such as The S.A.F.E. Center in the landscape of clinics and medical professionals in Iowa,” Halverson said.

Eventually, they plan to have a few locations in different regions of the state.

“With the thought and the hope being that any sexual assault survivor would not have to travel more than an hour or maybe two hours to get to a S.A.F.E. Center, no matter where they are in the state,” said Halverson.

The S.A.F.E. Center will start seeing patients on Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., before opening 24/7 on Dec. 1.