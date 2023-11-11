© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Pella residents vote against library restrictions

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published November 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Discussing the news you might have missed from around Iowa

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Katarina Sostaric about the future of abortion access in Iowa as other states uphold abortion access.

Sam Helmick, Iowa Library Association president, discusses how Pella residents recently voted against a ballot measure that would take away decision-making power from the city's library board. Later in the program, Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capitol Dispatch breaks down current staff levels at Iowa nursing homes. Iowa State University's Chard Hart gives an update on the status of crops in Iowa, and Kieffer chats with a resident of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program.

Then IPR Studio One's Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR State Government reporter
  • Sam Helmick, Iowa Library Association president
  • Chad Hart, Iowa State University professor of economics, crop markets and extension specialist
  • Clark Kauffman, Iowa Capital Dispatch deputy editor
  • Noelle Q. de Jesus, Iowa Writers' Program resident
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One Host
Tags
River to River AbortionNewsbuzzBooks & Reading
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content