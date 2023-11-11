Pella residents vote against library restrictions

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Katarina Sostaric about the future of abortion access in Iowa as other states uphold abortion access.

Sam Helmick, Iowa Library Association president, discusses how Pella residents recently voted against a ballot measure that would take away decision-making power from the city's library board. Later in the program, Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capitol Dispatch breaks down current staff levels at Iowa nursing homes. Iowa State University's Chard Hart gives an update on the status of crops in Iowa, and Kieffer chats with a resident of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program.

Then IPR Studio One's Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

