Ian Roberts is resigning as Des Moines superintendent after ICE arrest

Ian Roberts is resigning from his position as superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS), his attorney said at a news conference Tuesday, following his arrest and detention by federal immigration officials.

The Des Moines Public School Board previously said it would meet to discuss terminating Roberts’ contract Tuesday evening if they did not receive more information from Roberts’ lawyers by noon. The board is still planning to meet because the resignation does not take effect until the board approves it.

Alfredo Parrish, the lead attorney representing Roberts, provided a resignation letter he wrote to the Des Moines School Board. It reads:

“Dr. Roberts has authorized me to send this letter announcing his immediate resignation from his position as superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. Out of concern for his 30,000 students, Dr. Roberts does not want to distract the board, educators and staff from focusing on educating DMPS’s students.”

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Alfredo Parrish addresses the media in a news conference regarding his client, Ian Roberts, outside the office of Parrish Kruidenier Law Firm in Des Moines Tuesday.

Parrish also said he will file a motion to reopen Roberts’ immigration case, in addition to a motion filed Monday to stay Roberts’ deportation. He suggested his arguments will include that Roberts thought his immigration case had been resolved earlier this year, and that Roberts is an asset to the community.

“We want you to know that Dr. Roberts’ greatest concern is about his students who he actually loved, and the students who love him back and his staff,” Parrish said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Roberts to enforce a final removal order from May 2024. Roberts is a native of Guyana, but on an I-9 employment eligibility form he indicated that he was a U.S. citizen, according to DMPS. The school district said Roberts provided a driver’s license and social security card as documentation.

DMPS said Monday it received a copy of Roberts' removal order from the Department of Justice, as well as notification from the Department of Homeland Security that Roberts does not have work authorization.

Students leave classes in protest

Students walked out of Des Moines high schools throughout the day Tuesday to protest Roberts' detention by ICE officers Friday.

The walkouts started with Des Moines high school students from Central Campus marching up to Terrace Hill, the governor’s mansion.

1 of 2 — Central Acadey Walkout, Ian Roberts-4 (1).jpg Students at Central Academy in downtown Des Moines participate in a planned, district-wide walkout in support of Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts Tuesday. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 2 — Hoover Protest for Roberts-2.jpg Students at Hoover High School in Des Moines walked out of class at 11 a.m. Tuesday to protest the arrest of the district's superintendent by ICE agents. Nicole Baxter / Iowa Public Radio

The crowd stretched for blocks down the street and cars honked as the students walked and chanted things like, “We want justice, not just ice,” and the state motto, “Our liberties we prize, our rights we will maintain.”

Some addressed their peers and spoke out against what they see as ICE violating due process, regardless of citizenship. A student with immigrant parents said they’re terrified their family could be detained at any moment.

More than 100 students at Hoover High School joined the walk-out Tuesday morning. Teachers and school administrators monitored traffic in front of the school as the student protesters walked up and down the block chanting anti-ICE slogans.

Several students in the crowd said they haven’t seen a protest this big since they started attending school. For many, it was their first protest.