Lucia Cheng

Contact: lcheng@iowapublicradio.org

Job Title: News Fellow, Iowa Public Radio (2024-25)

Topic Expertise: Homelessness, politics, justice system

Location: Des Moines

Geographic Expertise: Des Moines and Polk County

Education: BA in English and American Studies concentration from Grinnell College

Languages: English; Mandarin

Honors & Awards: 2023 NPR NextGen Fellow 2022; Asian American Journalists Association VOICES Audio Fellow; 2022 Smithsonian Magazine Intern

About Lucia

Lucia was a staff reporter, features editor and later news editor at the Grinnell College (Iowa) student newspaper, The Scarlet & Black, from 2019-2023. Some of her work includes covering anti-Asian xenophobia on campus and editing articles on Title IX issues. Lucia learned how to copy edit and fact-check from her internship with the Smithsonian magazine in 2022. She learned how to build source networks when she freelanced with Pasadena Star News in 2024.

Now, as IPR's News Fellow, Lucia's learning how to cover regional issues with care and trust.