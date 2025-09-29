Superintendent Ian Roberts loses education license and is placed on unpaid leave following ICE arrest

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners revoked Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts' license following his arrest by ICE officers Friday.

The Iowa Department of Education said Roberts stated he was a U.S. citizen on his application for an administrator’s license. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Roberts was given a final removal order last year.

The Iowa Department of Education said it’s a school district’s responsibility to confirm an employee is eligible to work in the U.S. Des Moines Public Schools said it’s cooperating with requests for information.

Des Moines school board takes action

Following Roberts losing his education license, the DMPS School Board voted Monday to put him on unpaid administrative leave, as required by law. The board initially unanimously voted on Saturday to put Roberts on paid administrative leave while Matt Smith serves as interim superintendent.

School Board Chair Jackie Norris said the special session Monday afternoon was called in light of new facts and developments that surfaced over the weekend.

“New information and confirmed facts will continue to inform our decisions as we develop a path forward,” Norris said. “Two things can be true at the same time: Dr. Roberts was an effective and well-respected leader and there are serious questions related to his citizenship and ability to legally perform his duties as superintendent.”

According to a news release from the district Monday morning, the board has reached out to Roberts’ attorney to learn more information that will help determine their next steps.

“We hope to hear from Dr. Roberts,” Norris said. “But in the interim, we must make decisions that are fact-based, legally sound and in the best interest of our students, staff and families.”

During Monday's special meeting, Norris said the board will take action to terminate Roberts' contract with the district if they do not hear back from Roberts' attorney clarifying his eligibility work in the state of Iowa by Tuesday at noon.

Gov. Reynolds weighs in on Roberts’ arrest

Gov. Kim Reynolds commented on Roberts’ arrest in a statement Saturday, calling it shocking and said that she would not comment on the details while the investigation is underway.

“But I want to be clear: we are a nation of laws that must be enforced,” she said. “Those who believe immigration laws are optional are dangerously wrong. When laws are ignored, or when people are led to believe there will be no consequences, our communities are at risk.”

What law enforcement says about his arrest and immigration status

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Roberts was arrested Friday morning after fleeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who initiated a traffic stop.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Roberts did not have work authorization and was given a final order of removal by an immigration judge in May 2024. A listing of detainees on ICE’s website gives Guyana as Roberts’ country of birth.

According to ICE, Roberts was found Friday with a loaded handgun, along with a hunting knife and $3,000 cash. Federal law prohibits an individual in the U.S. without legal status from possessing a firearm.

DHS said Roberts entered the U.S. on a student visa in 1999, although he was previously a student at Coppin State University in Baltimore. The department also said there were previous weapons charges against Roberts dating back to 2020. It's not clear if the department was referring to charges from 2021 in Pennsylvania. At that time, Roberts pleaded guilty and paid a $100 fine for having a loaded firearm in his vehicle.

Roberts was taken to Sioux City and booked at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Friday.

Des Moines Public Schools answers questions about Roberts’ employment

Roberts was named superintendent of DMPS in 2023, making him the first Black superintendent to lead the state’s largest school district.

DMPS Communications Director Phil Roeder said a third-party background check was conducted before Roberts was hired. He also said Roberts completed the I-9 employment eligibility verification form and submitted the required documentation.

During the hiring process, Roberts disclosed a firearm charge related to a hunting rifle and he “provided sufficient context and explanation of the situation to move forward in the hiring process,” according to Roeder.

In response to ICE’s allegation that a loaded gun was found in Roberts' district-owned vehicle, Roeder said DMPS policy states “weapons are prohibited on school grounds or at a school sponsored or school related activity.”

The district said it was not aware of Roberts receiving a final order of removal in May 2024 from an immigration judge.

Community members stand in support of Superintendent Roberts

Since Roberts’ arrest, community members from across the state have come out to show their support for Roberts.

Protesters gathered outside a federal building in downtown Des Moines Friday and Monday to stand in solidarity with Roberts. Some held signs and chanted, “Free. Dr. Roberts.”

Hundreds of people crowded inside the Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines Friday night to hear from community activists, elected officials and clergy members. They called on people to commit to long-term advocacy on behalf of immigrants.

Outside the Woodbury County jail, where Roberts is being held, a few dozen protesters called for his release on Saturday. Some supporters of Roberts led chants saying, “No ICE, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

Protests at DMPS high schools are planned for Tuesday in response to the arrest. Students at Central, East, Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt high schools are planning to walk out of class to stand up “against ICE and unrighteous detainment.”

