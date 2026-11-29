Ovarian cancer is the 11th most common cancer in people with ovaries, but the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

According to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance , a woman’s lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is 1 in 91, and the relative five-year survival rate is 52%. There are no effective screening methods, and symptoms can be vague or attributed to other causes.

But the majority of ovarian cancers begin in the fallopian tubes — not the ovaries. And new research shows that the opportunistic removal of fallopian tubes can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer up to 80%.

A medical misnomer

The most common malignancy is called high-grade serous carcinoma. Most cases begin in the fallopian tubes, but show up over time as tumors in the ovaries.

"There probably are some cancers that actually start in the ovaries, but the vast majority of the kind of cancer we think about does actually begin in the fallopian tubes," said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society.

Courtesy of the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

Iowa City resident Harinder Kaur is an ovarian cancer survivor. She first noticed symptoms that led to her diagnosis in 2022 while she was at the gym.

"As I was standing there, I felt a sudden pain on my right-hand side and in the lower quadrant of my abdominal area, and it was very sharp and very distinctive," Kaur said. "Within seconds, I noticed that my legs were feeling very tired, like all that energy had drained out of them."

After waiting hours in the emergency room, her pain subsided, and she left without being treated. Later, she realized the pain she was experiencing was abnormal, and an ultrasound confirmed a diagnosis of endometrioid ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer can be difficult to diagnose

Endometriosis puts women at higher risk for ovarian cancer. But Kaur, who grew up in Malaysia, was never diagnosed with or treated for endometriosis.

"It was a different time when I was growing up in Malaysia,” she said. “I had gone to the doctor because of period pains. I guess they had really not many options back then, and it was dismissed as suck it up and get on with your life."

Dr. Dahut explained that the common symptoms of ovarian cancer make it difficult to diagnose.

"Women talk about abdominal pain, bloating, fatigue. And these symptoms are ignored or not taken seriously," he said. "Often, by the time one actually is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, it's at a very advanced stage."

Despite this difficulty in diagnosing ovarian cancer, there is a procedure that is very effective at preventing the cancer.

Fallopian tube removal is minimally invasive — and notably effective

Studies have also shown that an opportunistic salpingectomy — the removal of the fallopian tubes at the time of another pelvic or abdominal procedure — can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer by nearly 80%. This is a minimally invasive procedure that can be done laparoscopically through a small incision in the abdomen.

Removal of the fallopian tubes is a permanent form of birth control. The American Cancer Society recommends the procedure for people with an average risk of developing ovarian cancer who do not desire fertility in the future.

Dahut said there was "soft data" starting about a decade ago that suggest fallopian tube removal could be a good option, particularly if a patient is already undergoing another surgery such as a hysterectomy or a tubal ligation. But Dahut said he's spoken with many patients who were unaware of the option.

Maureen Nieman, a professor of biology at the University of Iowa, chose to have the procedure done to lower her risk of cancer.

"My mom died of pancreatic cancer, and both of my parents had had melanomas or pre-melanomas," said Nieman. "I knew as a biologist that this elevated my risk of a lot of different kinds of cancer to some extent."

She learned about the procedure a few weeks before her annual gynecological appointment and talked with her physician about the risks and benefits.

"There's risks of all surgeries, and she went through the risks in a very responsible way," Nieman said. "We also talked about the benefits, and I came away from that feeling very comfortable with that decision to go forward.

Nieman had the procedure done two months before speaking to IPR and said it only caused mild discomfort.

"The worst part probably was that my belly button, where they go in with a camera, was a little bit sore when my nearly four-year-old would forget about it and jump on my stomach," she said. "I had to take things easy for a couple of weeks."

Nieman emphasized the importance of advocating for her own health throughout the process.

"I've become much more comfortable in really advocating to be seen again, or to be checked out more thoroughly," she said.

Dr. Dahut also stressed the need for patients to listen to what their body is telling them.

"If it just doesn't feel right, ensure that you get the proper workup and be persistent until you do," he said. "Get a new doctor if you need to."

To hear this conversation, listen to Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe. Caitlin Troutman produced this episode.