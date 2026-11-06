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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

There is a very effective tool for preventing ovarian cancer

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published November 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Every year, more than 20,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with ovarian cancer. It's difficult to diagnose and is more lethal than many kinds of cancer.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we explore why ovarian cancer is so difficult to catch early and take a look at a very effective tool for prevention. An ovarian cancer survivor shares her story, including the symptoms she almost dismissed. A doctor with the American Cancer Society shares why this cancer is so difficult to detect early. He also talks about opportunistic salpingectomy, or the surgical removal of fallopian tubes, an effective way to prevent ovarian cancer. Then we meet an Iowa woman who opted into this elective surgery.

Guests:

  • Harinder Kaur, ovarian cancer survivor
  • Dr. William Dahut, Chief Scientific Officer, American Cancer Society
  • Maurine Neiman, biology professor, affiliate faculty with Dept. of Gender, Women's, and Sexuality Studies, University of Iowa
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman