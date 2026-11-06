There is a very effective tool for preventing ovarian cancer

Every year, more than 20,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with ovarian cancer. It's difficult to diagnose and is more lethal than many kinds of cancer.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we explore why ovarian cancer is so difficult to catch early and take a look at a very effective tool for prevention. An ovarian cancer survivor shares her story, including the symptoms she almost dismissed. A doctor with the American Cancer Society shares why this cancer is so difficult to detect early. He also talks about opportunistic salpingectomy, or the surgical removal of fallopian tubes, an effective way to prevent ovarian cancer. Then we meet an Iowa woman who opted into this elective surgery.

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