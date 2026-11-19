Starting in December, Iowans on the state's Medicaid expansion program, known as the Iowa Health and Wellness plan, will need to prove that they are working, going to school or volunteering a certain number of hours every month in order to keep their benefits. The new requirements are part of Republican-backed federal and state legislation passed last year.

What are these new Medicaid requirements and who do they affect?

These new requirements are commonly referred to as Medicaid work requirements, but Iowa calls them community engagement requirements.

They were created under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year, but state lawmakers also passed very similar requirements in 2025.

These new work requirements don't affect everyone on Medicaid. They only affect people on Iowa's Medicaid expansion program, known as the Iowa Health and Wellness Plan (IHAWP), which covers low-income adults. Those on traditional Medicaid, which covers specific populations like disabled Iowans, children and pregnant people, are not subject to these new requirements.

There are about 190,000 Iowans on IHAWP, and they represent about 27% of Iowa’s Medicaid population. This group will be required to either work, volunteer or attend school or a job training program at least 80 hours a month starting Dec. 1 for new IHAWP applicants and Feb. 1 for those who are renewing their coverage.

Those who earn at least $580 a month will also satisfy the requirement regardless of the number of hours they worked.

Seasonal workers will meet this requirement as long as their income meets the minimum requirement when averaged over a six-month period.

What are the exceptions to these new work requirements?

People on IHAWP who are excluded include those that are:



Pregnant or postpartum

Caregivers of a child under 14 or someone who is disabled

Recently released inmates

In drug or alcohol treatment programs

Disabled veterans

American Indians and Alaska Natives

Former foster care youth

People who are "medically frail" are also excluded. These are people who have mental health and substance use disorders, serious and complex medical conditions or physical, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Those who think they meet the medically frail exclusion can self-attest to their condition until 2028 and will not need to submit proof such as medical records or a doctor's note until then.

There have been a lot of concerns about this new requirement. What are they?

Republicans passed this legislation saying they want this requirement to make sure able-bodied Americans on Medicaid are working or engaging in some other proactive activity.

But these requirements are controversial. Experts and disability rights advocates are concerned people who are eligible for Medicaid will be disenrolled because they can't or don't realize they have to fill out this additional paperwork.

"Maybe they didn't get the notice requesting the additional information, or they weren't able to provide the documentation to verify that they were working more than 80 hours in the month in the time frame required by the state," said Jennifer Tolbert, the deputy director of the Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured at the nonpartisan think tank KFF.

People like gig workers who work irregular hours, early retirees under 65 who don't qualify for Medicare and struggle to work and those facing substance use or mental health challenges could be at a higher risk for losing their coverage, she said.

“Those individuals are likely going to lose coverage, and once they do, they will become uninsured,” Tolbert said. “They are on Medicaid because they don't have access to employer-sponsored insurance, and the law prohibits them from going and obtaining subsidized coverage in the [Affordable Care Act] marketplace.”

Early data from Nebraska, which implemented its work requirements on May 1, found that about 7% of people have been disenrolled from its Medicaid expansion program for not meeting the requirements. Most of those cases were for “procedural reasons,” such as not turning in paperwork rather than a determination that they were ineligible, Tolbert said.

Iowa is also one of four states that has chosen not to adopt the hardship exemption, which would temporarily exclude IHAWP recipients from meeting the requirements if they live in a county with a high unemployment rate.

Health care organizations like the Eastern Iowa Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Cedar Rapids that receives federal funding to act as a safety net center, are preparing for potentially more uninsured patients.

About 70% of the center's patients are on Medicaid, said Joe Lock, the organization's CEO, and they're preparing for their uninsured population to grow. The center serves all patients, regardless of their insurance status.

"Our best guess is it ... will make a $3 million hit to our bottom line, taking that percentage of uninsured patients from 14 to 30%, and so that's very disconcerting, especially for a nonprofit," he said.

The Eastern Iowa Health Center has three full-time enrollment coordinators and contracts with an outside firm for $100,000 a year to help people navigate their Medicaid coverage, Lock said, but it has started to add more profitable services, such as more pediatric care options, to offset the anticipated cost of more uncompensated care.

Lock said he's particularly concerned that people who are experiencing some kind of homelessness and don't have a permanent address — a growing population at the center — could miss the state’s letters, which can come in plain white envelopes and look like junk mail.

How do Iowans on IHAWP prove that they're meeting the new requirements or are exempt?

Iowa Health and Human Services officials say they will use existing databases, such as Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program data, to automatically verify some of those who already meet the requirements.

But officials say they will notify those who need to submit additional documents by mail, text or email. The notifications may come from Iowa Total Care, Wellpoint or Molina, the three private insurance companies that are contracted with the state to run most of its Medicaid program.

Iowans can submit requested documents to HHS through its new online community engagement portal, through a fax number provided in their notification, by calling 1-877-347-5678 or by going to a local HHS office.