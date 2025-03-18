Lawmakers consider work requirements for Iowans on Medicaid
Hundreds of thousands of Iowans participate in the state’s Medicaid program. Under proposed legislation at the Statehouse, thousands of Iowans who receive Medicaid would be required to prove they work to maintain their eligibility.
Guests:
- Anna Killpack, executive director of NAMI Southwest Iowa
- Sam Whitehead, KFF Health News southern correspondent
- Hayden Dublois, data and analytics director, Foundation for Government Accountability
- Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines