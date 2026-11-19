Health experts are urging Iowans to make sure they are up to date on their MMR vaccine. This comes as state officials have confirmed 53 cases of the measles this year.

Thirty-eight of the cases identified in Iowa have been in the southwestern and northeastern corners of the state, with 14 cases identified in the south central counties. The majority have been locally acquired with a known exposure by someone who was either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, according to state data.

Last year, state officials confirmed just nine cases of the measles. This year's surge in cases comes amid a nationwide outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed more than 5,400 cases nationwide.

"We are not in the peak of measles season," said Joel Waddell, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. "Before we had a vaccine available, it usually hit in winter and early spring, and so I think it's very, very possible that we are going to see more cases of measles in Iowa."

Measles is a dangerous virus because it can cause respiratory failure, severe swelling in the brain, immunosuppression and long term effects like "immune amnesia," Waddell said.

"[It's] where your your immune system forgets how to protect you against previous colds you've had, previous ear infections you've had, previous vaccines you've had, and it takes a long time to to reestablish your immune system like it used to be," he said.

The CDC recommends children get two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first one should be administered at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 4 to 6 years of age. Infants who are six to 11 months of age can get an extra "zero dose" for protection if they are travelling internationally or to an area with high rates of measles.

According to state data, nearly 84% of Iowa's 2-year-olds had received an MMR shot last year.

What makes this current outbreak so dangerous is that fewer people have immunity against the virus, Waddell said.

"This is maybe the first generation where we've had a large percentage of adults who've never been vaccinated and never had measles as a child," he said.

Hospitals are seeing a higher number of pregnant people with the measles too. They are particularly vulnerable to getting severely ill and having pregnancy complications from the virus, Waddell said. They cannot be vaccinated, as the MMR contains a live weakened virus and pregnancy causes some immunosuppression.

"If you're of childbearing age, and especially if you're thinking about becoming pregnant, I would really strongly recommend you make sure you're up to date on your vaccine," he said.

Symptoms of the measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. Those who think they or their children have the measles should call ahead to their doctor or emergency room before going in, Waddell said. Doctors can determine whether someone should go in for care and can take precautions to prevent exposure to others.

"If you maybe don't need to be brought in, then if you call your healthcare provider we can help get you tested for measles in your own home, where you don't have to expose others," he said.

Last week, Polk County health officials identified Blank Children's Hospital's emergency room as an exposure site earlier this month after a child with the measles came in to the hospital.

The main goal now is educating people about a virus that most people have never experienced, Waddell said.

"One of the things that we're hoping to do is is provide more education to the community about what measles looks like, because many, many people, many healthcare providers, have never seen a measles case," he said.