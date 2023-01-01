Award-Winning Journalism
Iowa Public Radio annually produces award-winning journalism. Reporters, hosts and producers have been recognized for their outstanding stories and excellence in journalism by organizations both regional and national.
2023
Eric Sevareid Awards
The Eric Sevareid Awards are presented by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, recognizing the best journalism in the Midwest. IPR received eight Eric Sevareid Awards in 2023, recognizing both news coverage and talk show content in large market radio.
- First Place, Audio: "Citizen monitors try to save a trout stream" by Clay Masters
- First Place, Soft Feature: "Tiny Byron's draws music lovers and musicians from miles around" by Kendall Crawford
- First Place, Sportscast/Program: "Iowa women and 50 years of Title IX" on Talk of Iowa
- First Place, Documentary/Special: "SNAP benefits disappear, prices rise, and food insecurity increases" on River to River
- Merit Award, Hard Feature: "Time Limits on Sexual Abuse Lawsuits" by Katarina Sostaric
- Merit Award, Hard Feature: "Community help for farmers at risk for suicide" by Kendall Crawford
- Merit Award, Investigative: "'Quiet title' law nearly cost this Iowa woman her home" by Kassidy Arena
- Merit Award, Series: "Carbon Capture and Property Rights" by Clay Masters, Katie Peikes, and Kendall Crawford