The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 1 in 44 adults in the U.S. have autism. On this archive episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with experts about making the workplace work better for those with autism spectrum disorder.

Brad Biren is an attorney with the state of Iowa and is on the autism spectrum. He shares the challenges at his workplace and the accommodations he has implemented. Then James Williams of Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Judy Warth of University of Iowa Health Care share their expertise and answer listener questions.

This episode was originally produced in April 2024.

Guests:

