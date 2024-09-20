© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Making the workplace work better for those with autism

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 1 in 44 adults in the U.S. have autism. On this archive episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with experts about making the workplace work better for those with autism spectrum disorder.

Brad Biren is an attorney with the state of Iowa and is on the autism spectrum. He shares the challenges at his workplace and the accommodations he has implemented. Then James Williams of Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Judy Warth of University of Iowa Health Care share their expertise and answer listener questions.

This episode was originally produced in April 2024.

Guests:

  • Brad Biren, attorney with the state of Iowa
  • James Williams, administrator for Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, a division of Iowa Workforce Development
  • Judy Warth, employment training specialist, University of Iowa Health Care
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
