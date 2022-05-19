© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
A frank conversation about preventing youth suicide

Published May 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Suicide is the number two leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 24, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. This hour, resources for recognizing suicidal ideation in young people and how to broach the subject.

Rebekah and Michael are two Iowa parents with four children. Over the past year, one of their sons has struggled with serious depression and suicidal ideation. While he's doing better now, the couple decided to break the silence that normally surrounds families experiencing these struggles.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with them about how they found resources for their son. Then hear from two experts about how to recognize and talk about suicidal ideation with young people.

If you’re feeling suicidal, please talk to somebody. Your Life Iowa is available 24/7 to talk over phone, text or live chat. Call (855) 581-8111, text (855) 895-8398 or chat on http://YourLifeIowa.org.

Guests:

  • Rebekah and Michael, an Iowa couple whose last name has been withheld to respect their privacy.
  • Laura L. Gallo, assistant professor of school counseling at the University of Iowa College of Education and affiliate research faculty at the Iowa Center for School Mental Health
  • Jacob Priest, associate professor of psychological and quantitative foundations at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry

