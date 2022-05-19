A frank conversation about preventing youth suicide

Rebekah and Michael are two Iowa parents with four children. Over the past year, one of their sons has struggled with serious depression and suicidal ideation. While he's doing better now, the couple decided to break the silence that normally surrounds families experiencing these struggles.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with them about how they found resources for their son. Then hear from two experts about how to recognize and talk about suicidal ideation with young people.

If you’re feeling suicidal, please talk to somebody. Your Life Iowa is available 24/7 to talk over phone, text or live chat. Call (855) 581-8111, text (855) 895-8398 or chat on http://YourLifeIowa.org.

