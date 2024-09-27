© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Victims see progress and pain three months after historic flooding

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published September 27, 2024 at 3:58 PM CDT
Two women are talking in a room that is being remodeled after flooding. The lady on the left is wearing a black top and red pants. An older lady to the right is wearing glasses, beige shorts, and a turquoise shirt.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Deanne Mercure (right) talks to Sioux City employee Anne Westra at her home in the Riverside neighborhood. Mercure says she can't wait for the repairs to be finished so she can be reunited with her dog.

Residents of Sioux City’s Riverside neighborhood still face a long road to recovery but appreciate the assistance provided by the federal and state government, as well as local volunteers.

Jeanne Derby’s home in the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City was substantially damaged when the Big Sioux River poured out of its banks on June 24.

Even though it will take some time before she can move back into the home — she was thankful for all the support she and other flood victims received.

“I can't believe I'm still so emotional over this,” Derby said. “The community came together — when I didn't have clothes, people dropped clothes off. People dropped shoes off, and people I didn't know showed up to help tear my walls off. It was amazing,”

A woman with short blonde hair and navy and white stripped pullover standing in front of a podium. The words Sioux City are on the podium.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Jeanne Derby, resident of the Riverside neighborhood in Sioux City, spoke at a news conference about the long-term flood recovery efforts.

Deanna Mercure, another resident of the Riverside neighborhood, said she took out a home equity loan to help cover all the expenses associated with the natural disaster damage to her house.

“It was rough, and it still is. It's been the longest three months of my life," Mercure said. "I was just devastated, thinking, 'What am I going to do? I don't want to leave this house.' And it just all fell in place with everybody that stepped up.”

Murky flood water fills the floor of a kitchen. You can see a brown cabinet to the left, table in the middle, and white stove to the right.
Jeanne Mercure
Flood waters invaded Jeanne Mercure's home in the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City.

Mercure received $26,000 from FEMA to help with home repairs and hoped to secure another $50,000 in state funding.

"I have lived here 21 years — never had this flood like this," Mercure said. "I lost everything in my house: floors, walls. And it was just devastating. But I had good people that helped me out."

Both women praised the work of local volunteer Megen Noll, who went door-to-door assisting residents. Noll and other members of the Junior League of Sioux City also helped operate a disaster recovery center at Riverside's Lutheran New Hope Community Church.

Two women stand side-by-side. One is older and shorter with short hair and is wearing a navy striped pullover. The other is taller and younger with a black outfit, animal print belt and light brown sweater cardigan.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Jeanne Derby (left) and Megen Noll met when Noll helped with flood relief through the Junior League of Sioux City.

“We had all these donated supplies, so we made sure they had everything they needed for cleanup,” Noll said. “I'm from a small town, so in a small town, you do that. You all come together. But in this city, all came together. And that was so amazing to see because I've never seen anything like it in a big city. So, I think that's just a testament to everybody, all the organizations, the volunteers. It was truly amazing.”

During the process, a local nonprofit — the Community Action Agency — offered Noll a job as a disaster case manager.

“So, I am blessed to work with all these people every day and help them any way we can,” Noll said.

The Community Action Agency also organized a Long Term Recovery Group with other nonprofits to connect flood victims with much-needed services. Executive Director Jean Logan said the organization, along with the Salvation Army, processed $250,000 in direct aid to households in Woodbury and Plymouth counties and Union County in South Dakota through the Siouxland Recovery Fund.

A woman with short blonde hair and wearing a blue polo shirt is standing in front of a podium that says Sioux City on it. There is a microphone on the podium. Two ladies are watching and standing to the right.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Jean Logan, the executive director of the Community Action Agency, spoke during a news conference on Sept. 26, 2024. She hoped that with Deanna and Jeanne sharing their stories, more people would seek out flood assistance.

“I think I'd like to also make sure that we know that the depth of this damage was much more than just a couple of communities,” Logan said. “It's been really our honor to be able to reach out to families and to build those relationships through Megen."

Deanna Mercure's home in the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City was damaged by summer flooding.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Deanna Mercure's home in the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City was damaged by summer flooding.

So far, FEMA has approved more than $3 million for 325 households in Woodbury County.

The deadline to apply for individual assistance from FEMA is Oct. 22 for several Iowa counties impacted by natural disasters this summer. This includes: Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Scott, Sioux, and Woodbury counties.
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
