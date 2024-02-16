© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sioux City Symphony composer and performer searches the world to find the perfect sound

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:45 AM CST
This is an image of sheet music on a music stand entitled "Concerto for Oboe"
1 of 11  — jeffrey paul_sheet music.jpg
The Sioux City Symphony commissioned principal oboist Jeffrey Paul to create and perform his own concerto. The musician spent about a year creating A Concerto for Oboe.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Picture from the balcony is an historic theatre with a symphony on the stage.
2 of 11  — jeffrey paul_rehearsal.jpg
Image from the balcony of the Orpheum Theatre where the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra rehearsed for an upcoming show, featuring A Concerto for Oboe.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Two men are speaking with a group of orchestra performers sitting on a stage behind them.
3 of 11  — jeffrey paul_ryan haskins.jpg
Jeffrey Paul speaks with Sioux City Symphony Musical Director and Conductor Ryan Haskins during a rehearsal before his concerto debut. "On his own, he is an amazing musician. But for this opportunity to feature him also as a composer is really exciting and thrilling," Haskins said. "We hope his piece will be passed along for many more years to come."
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Man is playing a grand piano.
4 of 11  — jeffrey paul_piano.jpg
Jeffrey Paul usually turns to a piano to compose his music. He started playing this baby grand at the age of 4 and recently had it shipped to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from his childhood home in California.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Image of a symphony rehearsal with an oboist standing to the left and the conductor in the center. They have their backs to camera.
5 of 11  — jeffrey paul_rehearsal 2.jpg
Jeffrey Paul rehearses his Concerto for Oboe with the Sioux City Symphony, where he is also the guest soloist. His music contains three movements and includes performance on a traditional oboe and a newer instrument called the piston.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Jeffrey Paul's work table at his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Two instruments created for his new concerto are to the right.
6 of 11  — jeffrey paul_instruments 2.jpg
Jeffrey Paul's work table at his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Two instruments created for his new concerto are to the right.
Courtesy of Jeffrey Paul
Image of beige wooden instrument on a table.
7 of 11  — jeffrey paul_piston.jpg
Close-up photo of the piston. Even though the instrument looks classical in appearance it was developed in 1983. The tone mixes trumpet-like sounds of the bombard and a baroque or classical oboe.
Courtesy of Jeffrey Paul
Man who is wearing a beige shirt with a buffalo wearing sunglasses is holding two double reeds used for an oboe.
8 of 11  — jeffrey paul_reeds.jpg
Jeffrey Paul crafts double reeds for his oboe and the instrument he is holding called the piston.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
Picture of five prototypes created on a 3D printer by doctoral student Richardo Simian of Norway. Jeffrey Paul plans to continue working with Simian to perfect the right instrument for orchestral performances.
9 of 11  — jeffrey paul_3d instruments.jpg
Picture of five prototypes created on a 3D printer by doctoral student Richardo Simian of Norway. Jeffrey Paul plans to continue working with Simian to perfect the right instrument for orchestral performances.
Sheila Brummer / IPR
An image of eight musical instruments that are white, blue, black and beige.
10 of 11  — jeffrey paul_instruments.jpg
Jeffrey Paul's instrument collection includes traditional, modern, and hybrid oboes. Paul started playing the oboe in fourth grade. "I just loved how unique, haunting, and melancholy the sound was. I think the most exposure to the oboe that I had ever had previously was the Arabian dance from The Nutcracker," he said.
Courtesy of Jeffrey Paul
Four people are playing instruments. There is a lady holding a French horn, another lady with a flute, and two men with oboes.
11 of 11  — jeffrey paul_performing sd chamber music.jpg
Oboist Jeffrey Paul performs with the South Dakota Symphony. He is also the principal oboist with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra. He also teaches at the University of South Dakota, plays in a jazz quintet, and serves as conductor of the South Dakota Youth Symphony.
Courtesy of South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

Principal oboist Jeffrey Paul received a commission to create his own concerto. His vision included creating a brand-new instrument. But reaching his goal proved harder than imagined.

When the Sioux City Symphony takes the stage on Saturday, its program will include a new work written by one of its own musicians. Concerto for Oboe, composed and performed by principal oboist Jeffrey Paul, mixes classical with contemporary.

“Definitely, parts of it will sound classical, but you're probably not going to think of Mozart or Beethoven when you hear this piece,” Paul said.

Paul’s music is unique. It melds elements of jazz, north Indian classical and parts Lebanese, pop and progressive rock. But what's more — the piece he created required Paul to create an entirely new instrument in order to play it.

A man with dark hair is wearing a beige shirt with a buffalo on it. He is holding an oboe.
Sheila Brummer
/
IPR
Oboist Jeffrey Paul at his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“Definitely, parts of it will sound classical, but you're probably not going to think of Mozart or Beethoven when you hear this piece.”
Jeffrey Paul, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

Finding the right sound

Paul encountered a problem when pursuing perfection. What he imagined in his head didn’t come through his fingers. He needed an instrument to quickly slide between pitches.

“The modern oboe has so many complex key mechanisms and levers and springs and all that, and it's quite a beautiful instrument and you can do many amazing things with it. But not that,” he said of the issue. “I wanted an oboe that essentially used Irish pennywhistle fingering systems. And that's turning out to be a lot more difficult than it looks. I thought it would be so simple.”

Paul spent a year on the music and months researching, reaching out to more than 40 instrument-makers to find something more nuanced. He needed something new that would allow him to use the double reed of an oboe and still get a hauntingly rich tone.

Initially, he didn't get much positive response.

“Nearly all of them said, ‘You're nuts. You're crazy. This can't be done. If it could be done, it would not be worth the time for engineering and all of this,’" Paul said. "And I'm sitting here going, 'This cannot be true. It just can't be true.'"

Paul didn’t give up, and eventually found two creators willing to take on the project.

Image of video
Jeffrey Paul/WhatsApp
Creator Eric Ollu of France holds the piston he created for oboist Jeffrey Paul. The two connected through the social media app WhatsApp to collaborate on the project.

The first, Richardo Simeon, a Ph.D. student in Oslo, Norway, designs hybrid instruments with a 3D printer as part of his studies.

“His response to my cold email inquiry was like, ‘This sounds interesting. It's right, exactly in line with what I'm kind of working on. And I don't think anybody has done this yet,'" Paul said.

Paul received five prototypes with slight changes in dimensions. The most promising model looks like a large, plastic, navy blue recorder with a swirling design near the bottom. But its intonation was a problem.

“Certain intervals are not as in tune as I'd like them to be," Paul said.

So, Paul turned to the maker in France for something already invented in 1983 called the piston. They met virtually to plan a custom-made creation.

“The fellow who made this instrument for me — Eric Ollu — he harvested Brextonian boxwood in 1990 and has been aging it ever since. So, he used that wood to make my instrument,” Paul said. “And it's just so special and beautiful. There are some ring accents on there that are made out of cow horn. And some, what they call alpaca or German silver key work on there. Not a lot of keys, as you can see, but there are a couple.”

Innovation meets creativity

Jean-Francois Charles, a graduate of Harvard who now specializes in music and technology as an associate professor at the University of Iowa, teaches a class where students make their own instruments.

“It’s great that the composer and performer is looking for new sounds,” Charles said.

Charles is a native of France, and at one time lived in the region where the piston was built, but said he wasn’t aware of the instrument. He says it's similar to a baroque oboe used many centuries ago.

Charles credits Paul with pursuing a tradition of innovation sparked by composers like Mozart and Bach. He compared him to composer and virtuoso violinist Niccolo Paganini, who, for a while, was the only person able to play his own pieces because they were so difficult.

"Many composers have been very inspired by new musical instruments,” Charles said. “But it's really completely new to have a new piece of music in the context of a full orchestra, classical orchestra for this instrument, and from what I understand, it might really be a premiere.”

"It's really completely new to have a new piece of music in the context of a full orchestra."
Jean-Francois Charles, University of Iowa

Opening night notes

Jeffrey Paul admits to having opening night nerves, but he's eager for an audience to enjoy his music in a way never heard before on the piston.

“Now that I've seen the potential of these kinds of sounds, I intend to continue writing for them. And I think that's going to mean quite a long journey of trying to refine this. This kind of process is sort of like a simplified modern oboe,” Paul said.

Paul's journey included measured complexity where others can enjoy the notes along the way.
Tags
Arts & Life Live music eventsArtPerforming ArtsSioux CityIowaIPR Classical Iowa attractions
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
Related Content