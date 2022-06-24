50 years since Title IX, Iowa women share how the law impacted them

On the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with University of Iowa American Studies Lecturer Jennifer Sterling, who specializes in women in sports, the history of Title IX and its importance. The rest of the hour features stories from women who received opportunities post-Title IX or for whom the law's passing came too late.

Charity shares clips from her 2012 interview with Christine Grant, the first director of Women's Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Iowa and a strong voice for women's athletics. Grant passed away in December.

Guests

