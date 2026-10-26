The Refocus Film Festival is ringing in its fifth year, and this time it’s “bigger and bolder” than ever. From Oscar contenders to special guests, see what’s in store during the four-day festival hosted by FilmScene in Iowa City Oct. 22-25.
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Iowa City's fourth annual Refocus Film Festival will open with Train Dreams, directed by the Academy Award-nominated writer Clint Bentley. Following in the festival's theme of adaptation, the film is based on the award-winning novella of the same name, written by Iowa Writers' Workshop alumnus Denis Johnson.
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Martians, moms and all things movies were in the spotlight over the weekend at the 2024 Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City. It’s the only film festival dedicated to celebrating the art of adaptation, which this year included the Iowa premiere of Nightbitch.
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The Refocus Film Festival announced its opening night film selection, "Nightbitch." The film stars Amy Adams and is based on the novel of the same name by Iowa City author Rachel Yoder. The festival takes place in downtown Iowa City Oct. 17-20.
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Film and book lovers descended on downtown Iowa City this past weekend for the return of the Refocus Film Festival. Attendees were treated to dozens of film screenings, performances by local artists and dialogues with legendary figures like Werner Herzog and John Irving. The festival, which took place Oct. 12 through 15, was presented by FilmScene, Iowa City’s local, nonprofit cinema.