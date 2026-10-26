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Refocus Film Festival

Andrew Sherburne, the executive director of FilmScene, and Programming Director Ben Delgado, kicked off the festival weekend by thanking sponsors and attendees for their support ahead of the Nightbitch screening.
David Greedy
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FilmScene
Arts & Life
Refocus Film Festival goes ‘bigger and bolder’ for 5th year
Nicole Baxter
The Refocus Film Festival is ringing in its fifth year, and this time it’s “bigger and bolder” than ever. From Oscar contenders to special guests, see what’s in store during the four-day festival hosted by FilmScene in Iowa City Oct. 22-25.
A large audience sits in a theater with three men standing on the stage speaking.
David Greedy
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Refocus Film Festival
Arts & Life
Viva la Refocus! Revolution and radical filmmaking themes ran through the Iowa City festival of adaptation
Clinton Olsasky, Nicole Baxter
Robert Redford was the special guest at the 1976 Refocus Festival at the University of Iowa. Before he introduced All the President’s Men at Hancher Auditorium, he had dinner with the Van Allen’s at their house in Iowa City. Redford sat next to Evalyn (middle) and her father, Maurice, in their living room.
Courtesy of Evalyn Van Allen-Shalash
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Compilation by Iowa Public Radio
Arts & Life
The night Robert Redford came to dinner is one this Iowan will never forget
Nicole Baxter
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