Movie review

Would it surprise you to learn that the man behind the iconic Leatherface mask in 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' was not at all like the character he portrayed? You might be shocked to find out that Gunnar Hansen, the hulking actor who played the original masked monster was a poet and a skilled sailor. A new documentary reveals the real man behind the mask.
From big-budget blockbusters like Dune and Gladiator II to introspective dramas like Conclave and Hard Truths, these are the top 10 films of 2024.
Looking for more movies about Bob Dylan after A Complete Unknown? From Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid to No Direction Home, check out our list of the best Bob Dylan films, ranked in chronological order.
For every Christmas classic, like It's a Wonderful Life or Elf, there's an overlooked gem waiting to be discovered — which is why we've curated a list of some of our favorite holiday movies to watch this season.
After the food has been served and the bellies are full, after the shopping is done and political arguments have been had or avoided, what will you do on Thanksgiving? We put together a list of movies recommendations for the holiday — offering a little something for all tastes.
Heavy on dialogue and big on ideas, Heretic is a horror film with something on its mind. Directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods discuss the genesis of the project at the film’s Iowa premiere.
From the record-shattering “Barbenheimer” phenomenon to the longest dual strike in Hollywood history, 2023 has been a year of ups and downs for the film industry. Here with a look back at the top 10 movies of the year is IPR contributing writer Clinton Olsasky.