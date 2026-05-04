Bill to assist rural attorneys with student loans heads to governor’s desk

Recent graduates practicing law in rural Iowa could be eligible for help repaying student loans, under a bill (HF 2770) headed to the governor’s desk. The program is aimed at addressing legal deserts and shortages of attorneys providing representation for people who can’t afford it.

Recipients would get up to $10,000 annually for up to six years.

Priority would go to people who live and practice in rural Iowa and provide at least 50 hours of indigent defense services. Graduates from Iowa high schools or law schools would also be prioritized.