Bill restricting access to abortion pills passed by the Iowa Legislature

The Republican-led legislature has passed restrictions on abortion medications.

Under the bill sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a pill that can induce an abortion can only be given in-person at a licensed healthcare facility. That would prevent access by mail or through telehealth.

Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, said the bill removes some of the few remaining options to access abortion under Iowa’s ban at around six weeks of pregnancy.

“It will be extraordinarily difficult for any woman to be able to get an appointment, get access, get the medication she needs in that timely manner,” Weiner said.

The bill follows a federal appeals court ruling late last week that also blocks access to abortion pills by mail.