Iowa lawmakers pass bill to eliminate identity vouching at the polls for voters without ID

Iowa voters would no longer have the option of having a fellow voter attest to their identity under a bill that’s on its way to the governor’s desk.

An accepted form of voter ID is required to vote in Iowa. Those who don’t have proper ID can have a voter from the same precinct attest to their identity and address, allowing them to cast a ballot. The bill (HF 2501) would remove that option.

Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Pella, managed the bill’s passage.

“We’re a nation of laws,” Rozenboom said. “Voter identity confirmation is critically important.”

Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, said this will mostly affect elderly voters who may have an expired driver’s license.

“They might have had 20 years, 40 years of voting in every election, and for an expired photo ID, they are going to be denied an opportunity to vote,” Winckler said.

Voters in this situation could vote a provisional ballot, but they would have to show a valid ID within three days for their vote to get counted.