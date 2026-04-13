Bipartisan bill to expand water recreation advances in Iowa House

A bill (HSB 774) advanced by a House panel Monday could help expand water recreation in the state.

The bill would grant sales tax exemptions on construction materials used for the state’s water trails system, including supplies for building boat ramps, sidewalks and other structures at access points. The exemptions would apply to nonprofits, like Iowa Confluence Water Trails.

Water trails are designated routes on Iowa’s waterways that can be used for canoeing, kayaking and other activities. More than 1,500 miles of waterways are designated as part of the state’s water trails system, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Rep. David Young, R-Van Meter, supports the bill.

“This is something that brings some great economic development to the area and gets people out and about, walking or biking around,” he said.

Rep. Kenan Judge, D-Waukee, also supports the proposal and said it will help grow Iowa’s economy.

“I think this is good for economic growth in this state, if we can promote water trails,” Judge said. “I know a lot of people move to central Iowa because of that, so I'm supportive.”