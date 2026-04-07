Senate passes bill to protect parents who can’t find mental health care for children

The Iowa Senate has unanimously passed a bill that aims to ensure parents aren’t accused of child abuse because they’re unable to find mental health treatment for their kids.

The bill (HF 2256) would create an exemption that says if a parent can’t access behavioral health care for their child after making reasonable attempts, the state can’t consider that to be child abuse.

Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix, said it’s a balanced and practical approach.

“I personally know Iowa families who have done everything possible for their child’s serious behavioral health needs yet still face having their careers and families jeopardized because treatment simply isn’t available,” Salix said. “HF 2256, as amended, addresses that unfair situation, while fully protecting children.”

The bill now goes back to the House for consideration.