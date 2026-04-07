Bill would require lawmaker approval for state agencies seeking federal grants

State agencies would have to get state lawmakers’ approval to apply for federal grants over $5 million under a bill (HSB 764) advancing in the Iowa House.

According to several agencies, that could delay or jeopardize key funding for health care, education, public safety and more.

Sonya Streit, a lobbyist for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, said the proposal could’ve delayed Iowa’s application for the Rural Health Transformation Program, which is providing $200 million in the first year.

“In essence, the tight timelines could potentially risk loss of federal dollars due to missed deadlines, reduced services for Iowans, increased administrative burden on the agency and missed opportunities for transformational investments,” Streit said.

Rep. Hans Wilz, R-Ottumwa, said he doesn’t want to slow down federal funding, and the bill will likely be changed. He said he’s been seeking more transparency around federal funding, and the bill is helping him get answers from state agencies.