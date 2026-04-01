Right to repair bill advances

A bill (HF 2709) aimed at ensuring Iowans can repair their own farm equipment has advanced through a House subcommittee. It would require equipment manufacturers to make parts, software, documentation and tools available to farmers and independent repair shops at a fair cost.

Clayton Haley runs a farm equipment dealership in Carroll. He said farmers can already access what they need to make repairs, and he said the bill could cost farmers more in the long run.

“Pretty please get out of my balance sheet and stop trying to affect my profit and loss,” Haley said. “I promise I can run it, and I don’t make as much as you probably think I do.”

Groups representing corn, soybean, pork and beef producers support the bill. They say it’ll help farmers save time and money on equipment repairs. The bill’s manager says the bill will likely be amended.