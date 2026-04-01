Iowa Judicial Branch asks for more funding for salary increases

The Iowa Judicial Branch is asking lawmakers to boost their funding to cover salary increases.

The current proposal (SSB 3185) from the governor does not include any change in funding. But the judicial branch says a 3% increase would let them raise pay for judicial officers to keep up with inflation and the cost of living.

Caitlin Jarzen represents the Judicial Branch and said raising judicial salaries will keep the roles competitive. She said there’s been a 70% drop in district court judge applicants over the last 20 years.

“We recognize the environment the Legislature is working within this year. At the same time, the need to address judicial compensation hasn’t changed, it’s still a priority,” she said. “To the extent possible, even a modest increase would be very helpful and appreciated.”

Jarzen said last year there was an average of five applicants per job opening for district court judges.

According to the nonprofit National Center for State Courts, Iowa has the lowest judicial pay out of all neighboring states.

The increase would also cover pay increases for other Judicial Branch employees and help address wage compression issues.