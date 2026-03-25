Senate bill would strengthen car owner protections against towing companies

Towing companies would have to let a person know that their car has been impounded sooner under a bill (SF 2457) advanced by a Senate panel.

The companies would have to notify the owner of the car within 10 days of towing, instead of 20. The bill also doubles the current window of time people would have to reclaim their car or any items in the car from 10 days to 20 days.

Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, said the bill would add more consumer protections.

“Making sure you have access to your personal property if you’re not getting that car out right away is critically important,” Bousselot said. “And ensuring timelines are clear and met for all involved is important.”

The proposal passed the Senate Appropriations committee and is now eligible for debate in the Senate. Bousselot said there will be more amendments to the bill during Senate debate.