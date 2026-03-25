House bill would expand AI use in health care

A bill advanced by House lawmakers on Tuesday aims to expand the use of artificial intelligence in health care.

The bill (HSB 766) would create a licensing system for providers of autonomous AI medical services. It defines fully autonomous AI as artificial intelligence that’s authorized to diagnose, treat or prescribe without the need of human supervision or intervention.

Dennis Tibben, a lobbyist with the Iowa Independent Physician Group, which is against the proposal, said professional licensing boards already have their regulations that evolve with the field of medicine. He said he’s concerned about the lack of physician oversight.

“We believe, strongly, in the importance of ensuring that there is an individual human that has a training in health care that is serving as a safety check, especially as these models are brand new and are moving into this space,” Tibben said.

The bill was based on model legislation from the conservative think tank, the Cicero Institute. A lobbyist from the group was the only speaker in support of the bill and said autonomous AI can help close health care gaps in underserved areas.