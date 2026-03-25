Data centers, nuclear plants would have to donate to Iowa universities to receive sales tax exemptions, under Senate bill

Data centers and nuclear plants would have to donate at least 5% of the money saved from sales tax exemptions to the state’s universities, under a bill (SSB 3181) advanced by a Senate panel. This money would go towards creating and supporting nuclear engineering programs at the colleges.

Julie Voeck is a lobbyist with NextEra Energy Resources, which is restarting the Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Linn County. She said the bill makes Iowa an attractive place for them to grow.

“Policies like this would encourage additional investment here, as opposed to other places in neighboring states such as Wisconsin, where we have facilities as well.”

Pam Mackey-Taylor represents the Iowa Sierra Club, which is against the bill. She said data centers and nuclear plants cause environmental harm to communities and called the tax breaks unnecessary.

“I would suggest to you that any money should be collected as taxes, put in the general fund, and if the university wants to start a program in nuclear energy, they can do that, but they don't need a kickback from these industries,” Mackey-Taylor said.

There are no nuclear engineering programs at the state’s universities currently. A university spokesperson said creating a nuclear engineering minor at Iowa State would cost a little over $3 million in one time costs and $1.5 million annually.