Senate panel approves bill expanding access to hallucinogenic treatments in Iowa

A hallucinogenic treatment option for PTSD and treatment-resistant depression could soon be legal in the state under a bill advanced by the Iowa Senate.

Psilocybin, sometimes referred to as magic mushrooms, is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in certain mushrooms. The bill (HF 978) outlines regulations for growing, distributing and administering the substance for medical use. It also states that psilocybin treatments would be supervised and only available to people over 21.

Amy Campbell is a lobbyist for the Iowa Behavioral Health Association, which opposes the bill. She said the state should wait until the Federal Drug Administration approves the substance.

“We think that's the process that this should go through, rather than creating a separate process in the state to legalize this,” Campbell said.

Supporters of the bill said making psilocybin legal for medical use will help Iowans — and specifically veterans — who are struggling with mental health problems that are difficult to treat.

The FDA has designated psilocybin treatments for depression as breakthrough therapies, which expedites the review of drugs for serious conditions.