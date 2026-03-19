House passes bill requiring citizenship status verification for new state hires

The Iowa House has passed a bill requiring state agencies and schools to verify that their employees are eligible to work in the U.S.

The bill (SF 2218) would codify Gov. Kim Reynolds’ executive order requiring state agencies and boards to ensure new hires and license applicants are authorized to work in the U.S. It would also establish a presumption that people without legal status who are charged with a crime would be held without bail.

Rep. Brooke Boden, R-Indianola, said the bill will establish consistent verification standards.

“This bill reflects the basic principle: When Iowa government grants a job, a license or legal privilege, we should verify eligibility under the law,” Boden said. “That’s responsible government.”

Rep. Angel Ramirez, D-Cedar Rapids, said eligible employees could be wrongly flagged as undocumented by federal systems and said the bail provisions infringe on due process rights.

“In my opinion, this is sloppy legislation that will cost Iowa millions of dollars in lawsuits, harm our workforce and intimidate legal residents, all while violating constitutional protections,” Ramirez said.

The bill passed 78-16 with bipartisan support.