House bill could reshape local partnerships with faith-based preschool providers

A House subcommittee advanced a bill that would require Iowa school districts to contract with interested community-based providers, making it easier for faith-based preschool providers to partner with schools.

The bill (SF 2231) would limit the ability of the state and other groups, like cities and school districts, to regulate community-based programs. It also states that providers, including religious groups, would not have to change their educational programming to receive state funding.

Amber Lewis, with the conservative group Inspired Life, which supports the bill, said the proposal increases preschool options for families.

“Expanding participation increases the number of preschool seats available and allows families to choose the program that best fits their child's needs and their daily routine,” Lewis said.

Michelle Johnson, a lobbyist with the Iowa Association of Schools Boards, opposes the bill. She said it would force school districts to partner with providers rather than work collaboratively with them.

“Most of our districts are in agreement with their providers,” Johnson said. “If there maybe is some issues, hopefully it can be worked out at the local level, rather than making legislation.”

Johnson said providers should have the same regulations as other state preschool programs, like having a certified teacher and using high quality curriculum.