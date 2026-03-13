Some new homes would need passive radon mitigation systems under bill passed by Iowa House

Passive radon mitigation systems would be required in some new homes, under a bill (HF 2297) advanced by the Iowa House. Unlike active radon mitigation, passive systems don’t have a fan and don’t use electricity.

Rep. Hans Wilz, R-Ottumwa, said radon is responsible for around 400 lung cancer deaths in Iowa each year. He said the bill will save lives.

“This bill will attack the radon issue on the front end with new home construction,” Wilz said. “This will just bring the entire industry up to speed for prevention of radon in our homes.”

The rule would apply to new single and two-family homes. The EPA designates the entire state as Zone 1, meaning all counties are at risk for high levels of radon.

The bill passed 87-4 next heads to the Senate.