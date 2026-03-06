Community colleges could offer bachelor’s degree programs under bill passed by House

The House approved a pilot program (HF 2649) for community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields like nursing and agriculture. They would be able to offer up to three programs.

Five community colleges are participating, including Iowa Lakes in Estherville and Iowa Central in Fort Dodge. The colleges would be limited to offering no more than three bachelors programs. And they couldn’t offer a degree program if it’s already available at the main campus of a college within 50 miles.

Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis, said the bill will make bachelor's degrees more accessible and affordable to people across Iowa.

“Iowa faces significant workforce gaps, especially in important fields like health care and education,” Collins said. “Many of these high demand careers lack adequate, affordable bachelors level pathways in every part of the state, especially in rural Iowa.”

A feasibility report from last year recommended setting aside $20 million for the program. Collins said lawmakers are considering making an appropriation, but are waiting to see what community colleges can fund on their own.

The bill passed 56 to 36 and next heads to the Senate.