Repeat offenders would face 20-year sentences in “tough on crime” package passed by House

The Iowa House has passed three bills Republicans call their “tough on crime” package.

The first bill (HF 2542) would require at least a 20-year prison sentence for repeat offenders who rack up three points based on convictions for various crimes.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said the bill would save lives and stop the “revolving door” of people going in and out of prison.

“It will prioritize victims and public safety over criminals. It will establish real and effective deterrence that is nonexistent in our current system,” Holt said. “It will reduce chaos and violence in our society.”

Most Democrats opposed the bill, saying prison costs would skyrocket and racial disparities in the criminal justice system would get worse.

Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames, said it’s not fair that a young person convicted of a series of nonviolent offenses could end up in prison for 20 years.

“Is that something that you feel is justice? Does that create an opportunity for that person to stay engaged in the community? No,” Wilburn said. “They’re out of society for 20 years.”

The House also passed bills to provide more public information about judges’ performance (HF 2719) and to make it harder to get released on bail (HF 2505).