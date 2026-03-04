House bill would block colleges from hiring skilled workers from ‘foreign adversaries’

Iowa colleges would not be able to hire skilled workers from countries considered foreign adversaries under a bill advanced by the Iowa House.

The proposal (HF 2513) would apply specifically to people with H-1B visas. The program lets workers in highly specialized fields temporarily work in the country. Under the bill, colleges couldn’t hire people with H-1B visas from countries like China, Iran or Russia.

Last year, President Trump moved to curb the H-1B visa program by adding a $100,000 fee and enhanced vetting.

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, said the House bill is meant to enhance national security and protect sensitive research at the state’s public universities.

“Do you really believe we should have members of the Chinese Communist Party teaching economics or political science or government in our regents’ universities?” he said. “Do you really believe that we should have individuals from Russia or Iran influencing future voters in this country? I do not.”

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, said universities haven’t had issues with the visa program so far.

“This has, really, the potential to make it very difficult to hire research professors and graduate students that do teaching at all three of our regent colleges,” Brown-Powers said.

Wheeler said the proposal would affect employment contracts starting July 1. The bill next heads to the Senate.