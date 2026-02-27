Bill mandating English-only driver's license tests passes House

Driver’s license tests in Iowa could soon only be offered in English under a bill (HF 2102) advanced by the Iowa House.

English is the official language of Iowa, but driver’s license stations are allowed to use other languages in some situations, including tests. Currently, the written portion of the driver’s test is offered in 20 languages other than English.

Rep. Joshua Meggers, R-Grundy Center, supports the bill because he said English-only tests will make roads safer.

“Public safety improves when drivers clearly understand the rules of the road, as written and posted,” he said.

Opponents of the bill, like Rep. Angel Ramirez, D-Cedar Rapids, said it will lead to more people driving unlicensed and uninsured.

“If this were truly about safety, we would want people to understand the rules of the road in the language they know best,” Ramirez said. “We would want them tested, licensed and insured.”

Ramirez said the proposal will impact legal residents and citizens the most, since people without legal status are already not allowed to have driver’s licenses in Iowa.