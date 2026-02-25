Iowa House Ethics committee dismisses conflict of interest complaint against 2 representatives

The Iowa House Ethics committee has unanimously dismissed a complaint against two representatives accusing them of a conflict of interest.

Cameron Stotz of Waukee complained that Rep. Joshua Meggers, R-Grundy Center, and Rep. Zach Dieken, R-Granville, voted on a bill about law enforcement salaries. Both representatives are state troopers.

Rep. Bill Gustoff, R-Des Moines, said the House Code of Ethics allows members to work or vote on bills that affect their employment. He said he believes the complaint stems from a personal issue.

”The Legislature and the ethics committees don’t exist to pursue personal vendettas and that kind of looks like what we have here,” Gustoff said. “Somebody got a ticket and wasn’t happy about it.”

In a statement to the committee, Meggers said Stotz has been looking at a way to get back at him since a traffic stop two summers ago.

According to Iowa Courts Online, Stotz was stopped for speeding in 2023. The violation was dismissed by the court.

