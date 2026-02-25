Bill to require more Iowa residents in UI nursing program advances

The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 2226) Tuesday that would require 70% of students accepted to the University of Iowa nursing program to be Iowa residents.

The university would have to stick to the 70% threshold starting in the fall of 2027.

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, said the bill could hurt smaller nursing programs in Iowa by drawing away potential students. She said lawmakers are overlooking the core issue when it comes to workforce shortages.

“We really need to get down to working with Iowa nurses, doctors, lawyers across the board … what do they need to stay in Iowa?” she said.

Right now, around 60% percent of nursing students are residents, but there is no quota.

The bill passed 62-29.