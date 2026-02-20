Iowa House passes bill increasing K-12 school funding by 2%

Republican House lawmakers have voted to increase K-12 school funding in Iowa by 2% next year. The number was reached after negotiations with GOP senators and the governor.

The deal sets the state cost per student amount at $8,148. The proposal also includes $7 million for paraeducator pay.

Rep. Dan Gehlbach, R-Urbandale, said the proposal accounts for lower enrollment across the state.

“That demographic reality, driven by lower birth rates, means fixed costs are spread across a smaller base, naturally boosting dollars remaining per student in the classroom,” Gehlbach said.

Democrats suggested a 5% increase. Rep Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, said the GOP proposal doesn’t do enough to keep schools out of survival mode.

“They call their proposal responsible,” Matson said. “Well, I say it's irresponsible to watch our public schools struggle year after year to make ends meet and ignore them when they tell you exactly what they need.”

The bill (SF 2201) passed 58 to 35 with five Republicans voting against the proposal.

The bill next heads to the Senate for a vote.