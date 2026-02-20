Bills to limit governor’s power advance ahead of key Statehouse deadline

The House Judiciary Committee has advanced three bills that would limit the governor’s authority ahead of a key legislative deadline.

One bill (HSB 726) would restrict the governor’s authority to decide how long a state of emergency or public health disaster can last. The governor wouldn’t be allowed to order businesses to close, change election procedures or stop in-person visits at health care facilities.

Rep. Samantha Fett, R-Carlisle, managed the bill’s passage in a House committee.

“House Study Bill 726 is a bill that strengthens constitutional liberties, preserves essential public health tools and clarifies the proper roles of the executive and legislative branches,” Fett said.

A separate bill (HF 2145) would prohibit the governor from closing a place of worship, even during a disaster.

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said the state needs to have all the tools available to keep people safe.

“I don’t love the idea of closing down places of worship and certainly that needs to be a last resort,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “But in the case of an emergency I do believe that we need that flexibility in the state.”

A third bill (HF 2413) would shorten the terms of service for some governor appointees.

The bills have advanced as Iowa is expected to have a competitive governor’s race this year.