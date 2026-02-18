State would take over some funding and responsibilities of the Early Childhood Iowa system under House bill

Early Childhood Iowa boards are pushing back on a state proposal to change the system as a bill (HSB 623) was advanced by a House committee.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services first proposed eliminating the 34 local boards that coordinate early childhood and family services. The amended proposal that advanced through a House committee would keep ECI boards in place, but transfer home visitation services to the state.

Janee Harvey, the HHS Director of family wellbeing and protection, said this move would help the state tap into at least $7 million of federal funds.

“I believe we have a mandate to ensure that we are drawing down maximum federal funds into Iowa, while also ensuring the best positive outcomes for families, and we will do that through this approach,” Harvey said.

But ECI leaders say that could be done without sweeping changes to the system.

Emily Westergaard, who chairs the state ECI board, said the changes would shift about half of ECI’s statewide funding to HHS.

“My concern is that there has been an erosion of trust between HHS and the entire ECI network, and so I’m very hesitant to make any decisions until I see a lot of details,” Westergaard said.