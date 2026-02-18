Bill would increase the income limit cutoff for disabled Iowans on Medicaid

An Iowa Senate subcommittee has advanced a bill that would increase the income limit cutoff for disabled Iowans who are on a special Medicaid program that allows them to work.

The bill would raise the income limit for people on Iowa’s Medicaid for Employed People with Disabilities program from 250% to 300% of the federal poverty guidelines. This would be just under $48,000 a year for a household of one.

Disability rights advocates overwhelmingly support the bill, but they say they’d like to see the income limit even higher and all asset limits removed.

Alex Watters was paralyzed from the chest down following a diving accident. He said moving to Minnesota would make it easier for him to advance his career without losing his benefits.

“Other states have completely eliminated the income and asset limits, and they've not seen the cost that this chamber seems to be worried about,” Watters said.

Sen. Mark Costello, R-Imogene, voted to advance the bill. He said lawmakers need to take cost into consideration.

“I want to caution people about asking too much and trying to do too much all at once. We may not be able to do that if we do that, and it does depend on the financial way of doing this,” Costello said.

Lawmakers say they’ll consider adding amendments as the bill moves forward.

