Bill requiring vaccine manufacturers waive immunity from lawsuits advances

A House subcommittee has advanced a bill that would require vaccine manufacturers to waive their immunity against lawsuits to sell, distribute or administer them in the state.

The bill (HF 2287) includes an amendment that would allow a manufacturer to obtain a waiver in Iowa if they negotiate it directly with the patient.

Rep. Charles Thomson, R-Charles City, voted to advance the bill. He’s concerned current resources, like the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, aren’t enough.

“There were some descriptions that the current vaccine court system is failing claimants, failing to restore them to the condition that they were, at least financially, as best as we can through the tort system,” Thomson said.

Opponents of the bill include drug manufacturers, who said removing immunity could disincentivize companies from developing new vaccines.

Rep. Angel Ramirez, D-Cedar Rapids, voted not to advance the bill.

“This might impact the future of manufacturers of vaccines wanting to have business in Iowa, which could lead to subsequent problems,” Ramirez said.